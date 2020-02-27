Video: Liverpool target Kai Havertz shows his class to seal victory for Leverkusen vs Porto

There’s been plenty of speculation about Liverpool signing a forward player in the Summer, so you have to think that at least one new player will arrive.

HITC were the latest to link them with a move for Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen, and it seems that his price tag will be too big for Bayern Munich to compete with.

He showed his class tonight as this goal will surely clinch the victory for Leverkusen away to Porto:

Kai Havertz makes it 3-0! Leverkusen are heading into the L16! Porto are heading out of the competition.#UEL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/boU8Ct9hUB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 27, 2020

There’s a big slice of luck in the build up with the way the ball breaks back to him, but he just looks so assured when slipping his teammate in and then with the finish.

He was also credited with assists for the two other goals so far for Leverkusen, so he certainly looks like an intriguing prospect.