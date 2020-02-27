Video: Manchester United transfer target Jonathan David scores well-taken goal for for Gent vs Roma

Gent ace Jonathan David has continued his fine form with a goal in the Europa League against Roma this evening.

The talented 20-year-old showed his superb instincts in front of goal with this strike in the video below, and it comes amid reports that Manchester United are interested in him.

Belgian outlet HLN, as translated by Sport Witness, have linked David with Man Utd, and it is easy to see why the Red Devils might be keen to keep an eye on him with a neat finish like this against a strong Roma side.

United are light in attack at the moment and David could help provide a fine long-term solution for them in that area of the pitch.

David’s goal has not gone unnoticed by a few United fans, who have reacted to his strike on Twitter, showing they’re clearly admirers too…

Jonathan David class! — FergieTime™? (@SSIIIIUUUUU) February 27, 2020

Jonathan David is class, Utd need this Canadian sauce at the la theatre ? ?? pic.twitter.com/I75BpQDtoZ — ?? (@UtdAidan) February 27, 2020