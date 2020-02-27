Video: Mikel Arteta manages to take cheeky dig at Tottenham while discussing Aubameyang, Kane

Mikel Arteta was addressing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his press conference on Wednesday, but the Arsenal boss managed to find a way to troll Tottenham.

In his defence he was making a valid point and was praising Harry Kane, but he still managed to make a point of the fact that despite the England international’s prolific form in recent years, Spurs still haven’t managed to win the Premier League.

That is a problem that Arsenal will perhaps now start to face with Aubameyang though, as although he continues to be their talismanic leader up front with a prolific rate of scoring, the Gunners are continuing to struggle to break back into the top four let alone be involved in the title race.

If that goes on, the former Dortmund striker will perhaps be forced to consider his options as he’ll be desperate to win major trophies before his peak years come to an end, while the fact that his current contract expires in 2021 could also complicate matters.

In turn, you can’t argue with Arteta as he’s just speaking facts. Although the wry smile says it all when he makes his point about Kane and Tottenham, but if Aubameyang leaves in the summer then that smile could quickly disappear…