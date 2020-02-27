Video: Odion Ighalo’s heartwarming tribute to late sister after first Man United goal

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo dedicated his first goal for the Red Devils to his older sister who tragically passed away in December.

Ighalo slotted the ball into the back of the net in the 34th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash against Club Brugge. Check out the 30-year-old’s goal here.

The Red Devils loanee only recently opened up on his family’s tragic loss in an interview with the Sun. Mary Atole passed away at just 43 years old at her home in Canada.

Take a look at the Nigeria international’s lovely tribute below:

A lovely tribute from Ighalo ?? The forward dedicates his first Man United goal to his sister who recently passed away pic.twitter.com/fP8V9nQNzR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

We can’t even imagine what Ighalo is feeling after the last couple of months, the striker is now living his own – and his late sister’s lifelong dream.

It’s truly amazing to see Ighalo playing for his boyhood club after a shock January move, the journey the Nigerian star’s been on to get to this point is unbelievable.

We can’t help but wish for the forward to be successful during his loan spell.