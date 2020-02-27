Menu

Video: Olympiacos ace El-Arabi scores last-minute winner against Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

In the 120th minute of tonight’s encounter between Arsenal and Olympiacos, the Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League after a shock last-minute winner.

Arsenal stopper Bern Leno’s costly blunder led to a corner for the Greek outfit, despite Arsenal defending the set-piece, the ball spilled ended up with Giorgos Masouras on the right-wing.

Masouras whipped a dangerous ball into the box and Youssef El-Arabi was on hand at the far post to slide the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Greek outfit’s last-gasp winner:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Youssef El-Arabi