In the 120th minute of tonight’s encounter between Arsenal and Olympiacos, the Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League after a shock last-minute winner.
Arsenal stopper Bern Leno’s costly blunder led to a corner for the Greek outfit, despite Arsenal defending the set-piece, the ball spilled ended up with Giorgos Masouras on the right-wing.
Masouras whipped a dangerous ball into the box and Youssef El-Arabi was on hand at the far post to slide the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the Greek outfit’s last-gasp winner:
Disaster at the death for Arsenal! ?
El Arabi ghosts in at the back post to tuck home with seconds remaining!
The Gunners are OUT on away goals. pic.twitter.com/6JHBoja8mC
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020
OLYMPIACOS AT THE DEATH ? pic.twitter.com/tcsxpoeTkp
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 27, 2020