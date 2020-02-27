In the 120th minute of tonight’s encounter between Arsenal and Olympiacos, the Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League after a shock last-minute winner.

Arsenal stopper Bern Leno’s costly blunder led to a corner for the Greek outfit, despite Arsenal defending the set-piece, the ball spilled ended up with Giorgos Masouras on the right-wing.

Masouras whipped a dangerous ball into the box and Youssef El-Arabi was on hand at the far post to slide the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Greek outfit’s last-gasp winner:

Disaster at the death for Arsenal! ? El Arabi ghosts in at the back post to tuck home with seconds remaining! The Gunners are OUT on away goals. pic.twitter.com/6JHBoja8mC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

OLYMPIACOS AT THE DEATH ? pic.twitter.com/tcsxpoeTkp — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 27, 2020