Video: Pedro Neto’s shocking open-goal miss for Wolves vs Espanyol

In the 86th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Wolves and Espanyol, Pedro Neto was left with his head in his hands after this…

Neto did all the hard work as he wrestled a Espanyol player off the ball after Wolves defended a corner, the 19-year-old charged forward and skipped past the La Liga outfit’s rushing keeper.

The Portuguese ace did all of this only to end up firing wide of an open goal.

Take a look at the youngster’s shock miss below:

Oh no! ? It's a good job Wolves are comfortably through on aggregate… Pedro Neto has just missed a sitter! pic.twitter.com/j9OFKrPIcO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

Fortunately this miss had no bearing on the game given Wolves’ four-goal lead over the Spanish outfit.