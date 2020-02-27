Menu

Video: Pedro Neto’s shocking open-goal miss for Wolves vs Espanyol

Wolverhampton Wanderers
In the 86th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Wolves and Espanyol, Pedro Neto was left with his head in his hands after this…

Neto did all the hard work as he wrestled a Espanyol player off the ball after Wolves defended a corner, the 19-year-old charged forward and skipped past the La Liga outfit’s rushing keeper.

The Portuguese ace did all of this only to end up firing wide of an open goal.

Take a look at the youngster’s shock miss below:

Fortunately this miss had no bearing on the game given Wolves’ four-goal lead over the Spanish outfit.

