Video: Romero blasts ball at McTominay to welcome Man United ace back from injury

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero almost sent Scott McTominay back to the sidelines in the 18th minute of his return from injury in tonight’s Europa League clash against Club Brugge.

United’s second-choice keeper kicked the ball directly into the back of the Scotsman’s head.

Somehow the midfield maestro didn’t even flinch after the powerful blow which probably would have got a World Heavyweight Champion to think twice.

This is McTominay’s first start for the Manchester outfit since Boxing Day.

