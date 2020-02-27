Menu

Video: Scott McTominay’s lovely finish to extend Man United’s lead vs Club Brugge

Manchester United FC
In the 40th minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Club Brugge, the Red Devils essentially put the tie to bed after a superb strike from Scott McTominay.

Bruno Fernandes won the ball on the left-wing before laying the ball off to Fred, the Brazilian dribbled into the box before laying the ball off to his midfielder partner.

McTominay looked as composed as ever as he fired the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Scotsman’s fine finish below:

McTominay has competed his return from injury in style, this is the academy graduate’s first start since Boxing Day.

