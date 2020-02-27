Video: Scott McTominay’s lovely finish to extend Man United’s lead vs Club Brugge

In the 40th minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Club Brugge, the Red Devils essentially put the tie to bed after a superb strike from Scott McTominay.

Bruno Fernandes won the ball on the left-wing before laying the ball off to Fred, the Brazilian dribbled into the box before laying the ball off to his midfielder partner.

McTominay looked as composed as ever as he fired the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Scotsman’s fine finish below:

Solid finish, solid knee slide ? Scott McTominay puts Man Utd 4-1 up on aggregate against 10-man Brugge!#OptusSport #UEL pic.twitter.com/NCRFFdcYsT — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 27, 2020

Pictures from Directo.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Bruno Fernandes scores penalty for Man United after Brugge handball Video: Odion Ighalo scores first goal for Manchester United after flowing team move Video: MAJOR manager hand bags in Europa League clash

McTominay has competed his return from injury in style, this is the academy graduate’s first start since Boxing Day.