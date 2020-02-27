Menu

‘What a team’ – These Man United fans react as Ighalo starts vs Brugge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes to the Manchester United side that beat Watford ahead of tonight’s Europa League knockout clash against Club Brugge.

Reliable stopper Sergio Romero is in between the sticks, giving superstar David de Gea a rest. There is only one other change to the defensive line with Eric Bailly coming in for Victor Lindelof at the heart of the defence.

Midfield maestro Scott McTominay returns from injury to make his first start for the Red Devils since Boxing Day. Playmaker Juan Mata also comes into the starting eleven for wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

January loan signing Odion Ighalo has achieved a lifelong dream as he makes his first start for the Red Devils.

Check out the Red Devils’ starting lineup below:

Here’s how some United supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

The tie is level at 1-1 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men should be looking to make a statement at Old Trafford this evening.

Should their plan go sideways, the Manchester outfit do have Anthony Martial’s crucial away goal to fall back on – but supporters will be hoping the tie won’t be decided by such a fine margin.

