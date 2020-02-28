According to Barcelona’s official website, full-back Jordi Alba participated in part of Barcelona’s training session earlier today ahead of this weekend’s mammoth El Clasico encounter.

Alba has been sidelined for two weeks after being forced off in the early stages of the Blaugrana’s 2-1 win against Getafe earlier this month.

Perhaps the fact that the Spaniard only took part in some of the session is an indicator that the star may not be ready to return for Sunday’s crucial encounter against rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona state that the team’s final training session is set to place on Saturday. Should Quique Setien recall Alba if he’s fit or does Junior Firpo deserve to start the important La Liga clash with massive title implications?

30-year-old Alba has had to deal with a couple of injuries this season, the Catalan outfit’s decision to sign Firpo as a backup last summer looks to have been the right call.

Alba has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Barcelona hold just a two-point lead at the top of the table over rivals Real Madrid, the Blaugrana need to make a statement against their rivals if they’re serious about winning the league title this season.