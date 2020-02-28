Barcelona are reportedly no longer considering Chelsea forward Willian as a transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old has continued to play a key role for the Blues this season as he has made 34 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

However, with his current contract set to expire in the summer, it has led to question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge and whether or not the two parties will be able to agree on new terms.

With just a matter of months to go until he becomes a free agent and with no official suggestion from either camp that renewal talks are progressing, it has led to the possibility of an exit becoming more realistic.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are said to no longer have the Brazilian stalwart on their transfer shortlist having previously been linked with a swoop.

It’s noted that his age is a key factor, as well as the possible return of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and the development of starlet Ansu Fati.

Adding Willian as well as Neymar doesn’t seem to make much sense especially as he’ll turn 32 later this year, while Fati has shown enough this season to suggest that he deserves a chance to continue to grow into a key role for the Catalan giants in the coming years.

With those reasons in mind, it sounds highly unlikely that Willian will be moving to the Nou Camp this summer, although Mundo Deportivo do go on to suggest that Atletico Madrid could now be a destination.

That suggestion comes via Tuttomercatoweb, and it’s claimed that Atleti have already made contact with the Brazilian’s agent. In turn, while a move to Barcelona may not materialise, Willian could still potentially find himself plying his trade in La Liga next season.