According to Marca, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has revealed in an interview with RAC1 that an automatic renewal clause exists in his contract.

The Uruguayan talisman’s current deal expires in the summer of 2021, but this would be extended by a year if the striker plays in 60% of the matches he’s available for next season.

Suarez told RAC1: “There is the option that next year if I play 60 percent of the games I’m available for, I renew.”

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a long-term injury, the forward’s setback was a massive blow to the Blaugrana and they’ve since signed Martin Braithwaite on an emergency transfer to bolster their attacking options.

Suarez contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions before his likely season-ending injury.

The former Liverpool star has shown with his performances this season that he’s still a top class player and it’s interesting to see whether Barcelona search for his long-term successor this summer.

Suarez has been clinical for the Catalan giants since his marquee move from Liverpool in the summer of 2014. The Uruguayan has won four La Liga titles and the Champions League, amongst other trophies, during his spell in Catalonia.