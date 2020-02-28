Chelsea could face stiff competition for touted €50m-rated summer transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly setting their sights on a summer swoop for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, but they will seemingly face a scrap to land his signature.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this season with nine goals and seven assists in 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

Coupled with the fact that Chelsea could look to spend and strengthen Frank Lampard’s squad after remaining quiet in January, it could be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are said to be interested in Aouar ahead of next season, but it appears as though they are not the only big club keeping tabs on the talented youngster.

As per Calciomercato, the €50m-rated starlet is also on the radar of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and so it remains to be seen if Chelsea are able to get to the front of the queue to land their man.

The Blues have already announced a deal for Ajax ace Hakim Ziyech, and so with the likes of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud out of contract this summer, there could be plenty of changes to their attacking options.

However, with their reported interest in Aouar, it would suggest that Lampard is also looking to improve in midfield and so it remains to be seen if a deal is agreed.

Much could depend on Chelsea’s ability to qualify for the Champions League next season too as they continue to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League table with 11 games to go.

Both Juventus and PSG are well on their way to returning to Europe’s top table next season, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a key factor for Aouar this summer if he does indeed seal an exit from Lyon.