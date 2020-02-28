According to the Sun via Tuttomercato web, Atletico Madrid have offered a contract to Chelsea star Willian, it’s claimed that the winger’s representative met with the La Liga giants to discuss a move at the end of January.

This report even suggests that Willian has decided that he wishes to leave the Blues in the summer on a free transfer after his contract expires.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Diego Simeone’s side see the 31-year-old as an ideal replacement for Thomas Lemar, the Frenchman has massively struggled since a marquee move to the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian star is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as he’s in the final six months of his deal with Chelsea.

Willian has contributed five goals and five assists for the Blues in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

The winger has won five major trophies during his time with the west London outfit. The two-time Premier League champions has shown that he’s still got enough in the tank to perform for a top side.