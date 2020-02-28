As he continues to watch on from the sidelines after being dropped, Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly ready to leave Chelsea this summer.

The 25-year-old came under fire for his poor form this campaign, and was replaced by Willy Caballero as expected for the FA Cup tie with Hull City on January 25.

That decision could be easily explained as Frank Lampard perhaps wanted to rotate his squad, but the veteran shot-stopper has kept his place in the starting XI against Leicester City, Man Utd, Tottenham and Bayern Munich since.

With that in mind, it perhaps raises serious question marks over Kepa’s future at Chelsea, as ultimately those are vital games that Lampard would surely want his No.1 choice playing in if he believed that he was the right man for the job.

As those doubts perhaps creep in, The Sun report that the Spaniard is getting frustrated and is ready to quit Chelsea this summer to gain a more prominent role elsewhere if Lampard is looking to bring in his own choice of goalkeeper.

However, it’s added that with four years remaining on his current contract, Kepa is concerned that he could be priced out of a move, and so it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between Chelsea and an interested party on a transfer fee.

In the interests of the club and Lampard’s push to stamp his mark on the squad, it would seem likely that they would be open to negotiations.

The report adds that Kepa believed he had a verbal agreement that he would be first choice moving forward after signing a six-year deal in 2018, but it looks as though Lampard is ready to move on when the opportunity arises.

It comes after the goalkeeper’s infamous clash with former boss Maurizio Sarri last season in the League Cup final, and that has arguably done irreparable damage to his reputation and standing amongst some Chelsea fans.