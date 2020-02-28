Man City could reportedly receive a major blow as it’s suggested that defender Aymeric Laporte could be ruled out for weeks with a suspected torn hamstring.

The 25-year-old was forced to limp off against Real Madrid on Wednesday night after just 32 minutes as he looked emotional while making his way off the pitch.

That wasn’t a positive early sign as far as Man City fans are concerned, and now The Sun report the Frenchman may have suffered a hamstring tear which could keep him out of action for weeks.

It’s noted that Laporte is expected to miss the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday, and he’s in doubt to feature against Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Considering that takes place on March 17, that is a potentially major blow for Man City, as that would mean Laporte also misses games against Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester United and Burnley while the trip to Chelsea comes just four days after hosting Real Madrid.

While the Premier League title appears to be gone this year as Liverpool continue their relentless march towards winning it, there is still plenty left to play for as far as Guardiola is concerned with three trophies up for grabs.

However, losing Laporte for any period of time is a major blow given his influence and quality at the back to help shore things up, and that has been evident for most of this season given he has been limited to just eight appearances due to injury problems.

Now though, City may have to do without him for a number of crunch encounters and that will be a real setback in their hopes of enjoying a successful end to the campaign.