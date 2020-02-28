Ex-Arsenal star urges Mikel Arteta to ‘get rid of’ these nine players

Ex-Arsenal star Perry Groves has urged Mikel Arteta to undergo a massive overhaul of his squad, the former Gunners winger believes that Arteta must ‘get rid of’ these nine players.

Groves’ suggestions come after Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiacos last night. The Gunners crashed out of the competition after a last-minute winner from the Greek outfit.

Groves believes that David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all have no long-term future at the club.

Groves, who spent six years with the north London outfit, added that these players don’t have the ‘desire’ required to play for the Gunners.

"He needs to get rid of players." ?? "I think you're looking at up to nine players." 9? Perry Groves lists nine players who Arsenal need to sell this summer. ? Agree with his choices? ? pic.twitter.com/MGy8U8osuu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 28, 2020

Here’s a transcript of what Groves had to say:

“He needs to get rid of players,”

“I thought it would be five or six, but I think you’re looking up to about nine players. It is going to be impossible to get rid of them all in one go.”

“This isn’t about talent, it’s not that they are not good players – David Luiz, Mustafi, Sokratis, Ceballos is going to go anyway as he is on loan, Ozil, Xhaka, Chambers, Elneny and Mkhitaryan.”

“Mkhitaryan and Elneny are out on loan at this point anyway.”

“He needs them now. He has to use them now because he needs bodies. Short-term they have a future, long-term, no.”

“It’s very similar to when George Graham went there in 1986 and he had a lot of players. Very talented players, but they did not have the desire that he required.”

“He got rid of them and went and got players from the lower league like Alan Smith, Lee Dixon, Nigel Winterburn.”

Names like Elneny and Mkhitaryan aren’t surprising to see, given that the pair are currently out on loan with Besiktas and Roma respectively.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos has also struggled to consistently prove that he has the ability needed to propel Arsenal’s midfield.

Mesut Ozil is the biggest name on the list. Groves also touted several defensive departures, it may be unrealistic for Arsenal to part with all of these players given the cost that would come with signing their replacements.