Full Europa League last 16 draw: Man Utd find out fate, Inter handed tough tie

The Europa League round-of-16 draw has been conducted, with European giants like Man Utd and Inter finding out their fate.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils will be pleased with their draw as they face LASK Linz, with many no doubt tipping them to advance as they will start as heavy favourites.

However, it’s not quite as straight-forward for Antonio Conte’s Inter, as they’ll take on Getafe who are flying high in fifth place in La Liga this season.

There is another Italian-Spanish clash to look forward to as Roma face Sevilla in a what should be an entertaining tie, while both Rangers and Wolves have been handed a tough assignment as they’ll face Bayer Leverkusen and Olympiacos respectively.

Arsenal were the big casualties in the last round after their shock loss to Olympiacos, and so that has helped open up the draw with some evenly-matched ties also drawn.

Nonetheless, Man Utd will surely be amongst the happiest of the remaining teams with how the draw went for them, as they’ll hope to keep their hopes of silverware and a path to the Champions League alive for another round.

Full Europa League draw:

Basaksehir vs Copenhagen

Olympiacos vs Wolves

Rangers vs Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar

Inter vs Getafe

Sevilla vs Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt/RB Salzburg vs Basel

LASK vs Man Utd