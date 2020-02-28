Fabinho heaped praise on Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, calling him one of the club’s best players of the season.

The 29-year-old has had a pretty impressive season so far, netting three goals while providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. However, Henderson sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Atletico Madrid and has been sidelined for three weeks.

Fabinho praised the Liverpool skipper for his performances this season and said that he will be missed. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Brazilian international said: “Hendo has been one of the team’s best players this season, without a doubt. His performances have been really good and his presence on the pitch doesn’t just help us with the ball, but also with his attitude. He is the captain.

“Now I need to try to help the team out with this kind of leadership; of course, we have different personalities, but hopefully I can help a bit in this respect. As I said, Hendo has been one of the team’s best players and he’ll undoubtedly be missed, but this team has shown, even with important players missing, we’ve maintained our high standards. Unfortunately, it was Hendo that got injured this time around, but it is an opportunity for other players to show they’re up to the task, that they can come in and make a difference as well.”

Given how well Henderson did this season, his absence is something Liverpool would’ve wanted t avoid. However, the club has Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner who can fill in and put in a good performance.

The Reds’ next match is against Watford at Vicarage Road tomorrow and they will be eager to secure all three points. After this, Liverpool play their FA Cup fifth round fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.