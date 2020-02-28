Harry Kewell heaped praise on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performances.

The England international has developed into arguably the best in his position thanks to his brilliant displays for the Reds. Since making his debut for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has netted six goals while providing 34 assists in 122 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Liverpool to offer key star new contract worth more than £200,000-a-week

Kewell hailed the 21-year-old for his performances. As quoted by HITC, the former Liverpool man told on Sky Sports: “Fantastic player. We looked at hime [when he made his debut] and we knew he had pace, he was a bit slimmer. The one question about Trent was could he defend. He’s done a lot of work off the field where he’s looked at himself he’s gone away. I don’t know what’s happened. He’s transformed into a beast.”

Like any modern-day full-back, Alexander-Arnold has been influential in Liverpool’s attack but there were questions regarding his defending. He has improved on it but still has some work to do there.

The 21-year-old has had a pretty impressive season so far, amassing two goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far. Given his current form, there’s a very good chance that Alexander-Arnold could start for England during the Euros.

The right-back will most likely start in Liverpool’s match against Watford tomorrow and will be eager to put on a good performance.