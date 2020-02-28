Heung-Min Son will have to self-isolate after South Korea return amid coronavirus fears

Tottenham star Heung-Min Son will reportedly have to self-isolate himself for two weeks after he returns from South Korea.

The 27-year-old travelled back to his homeland to undergo an operation on his injured arm earlier this month, and since that time, the coronavirus outbreak has intensified.

Having touched down in South Korea prior to the government protocols being put in place, the Daily Mail now report that Son will have to stay away from Tottenham’s training ground for two weeks and self-isolate to avoid any potential threat of the virus spreading.

That is not to say that there is any danger to him right now of catching the virus or that he has it, but it is simply abiding by the protocols put in place to avoid the situation from worsening and it’s the same for anyone travelling out of countries that have had reported cases of the coronavirus.

Further, the report goes on to note that Jose Mourinho has all-but confirmed that is what will happen as although he didn’t go into specific details, he merely suggested that Tottenham were following legal and medical advice.

“I think the normal advice comes from the authorities, comes from the government. I’m not going to make any comment, I’m nobody, I’m no specialist,” he said.

“I just get the legal advice and what my club gets from authorities, and of course we follow everything. That’s why I’m saying that Sonny when he’s back from Seoul we will have to follow the protocols and we are not going to have him immediately here.

“Where he will be? I don’t know how to be specific with that, I just know we have to follow some safety protocols.”

Son will hope that after a full recovery from the operation on his arm, he will get the chance to regain fitness in the coming weeks to play a big part before the end of the season.