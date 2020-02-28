Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Odion Ighalo for his performance against Club Brugge last night.

The Nigerian international netted his first goal for the Red Devils during last night’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge. Manchester United won the tie 6-1 on aggregate to advance to the last 16 of the competition.

Following the match, Solskjaer praised Ighalo, calling him a natural striker. As quoted by Daily Mail, the Manchester United manager said: “I’m very happy with the contribution of Odion as well up front, doing what he does. He’s a target man, we can play up to him, he’ll hold it, he’s got Juan (Mata) and Bruno next to him and you’ve got runners then. I think as a fellow striker I know how important that first goal is. He’s been close a couple of times, you can see he sniffs goals. He wants to be there where it sometimes hurts. That goal, he’s sharp in his head. That’s a natural striker.”

Ighalo had a pretty decent first start for Man United, netting his first goal for the club and this will certainly boost his morale ahead of the forthcoming matches. With Marcus Rashford out, there’s a good chance the 30-year-old will receive first-team opportunities.

Ighalo will most likely be on the bench this weekend when Manchester United play Everton at Goodison Park and if brought on, he’ll be looking to give an a good performance. The Red Devils could move up to fourth in the Premier League table if they win and Chelsea lose to Bournemouth at Dean Court tomorrow.