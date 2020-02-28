Journalist ‘expects’ Liverpool to make ‘approach’ to sign star in ‘coming weeks’

In a Q&A for the Athletic (subscription required), reliable journalist James Pearce has claimed that he expects Liverpool to make an ‘approach’ for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner in the ‘coming weeks’.

Pearce adds that the lightning-fast forward is keen on a move to Anfield and that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Germany international.

The Athletic also reported earlier this week that Werner would be available for £51m to interested parties as long as a deal is agreed before a deadline in April.

£51m seems like a cut-price fee for the prolific 23-year-old, Werner has been clinical for the last couple of years and he looks like a ready-made superstar for the future.

Werner has a staggering return of 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season. The star’s fine performances have left Leipzig just one point off Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Werner’s electric speed would make him the perfect fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Reds are already devastating on the counter-attack and the German’s addition would make the Merseyside outfit even more unstoppable.