Leeds star Kiko Casilla banned after being found guilty of racial abuse

According to BBC Sport, Leeds United star Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko.

The incident took place at the end of September. Leko, a West Bromwich Albion player then on loan to Charlton Athletic, alleged that Casilla was racially abusive during Charlton’s 1-0 win.

BBC Sport report that the FA began in investigation into the incident in October and that an independent regulatory commission have now found the former Real Madrid goalkeeper guilty of FA Rule E3.

Leeds United have since released a statement that states that Casilla has ‘always’ denied making any racist comment towards England youth international Leko.

The statement also reveals that the FA have come to this conclusion based on the “balance of probability” rather than proving Casilla “guilty beyond reasonable doubt”.

Regardless of some of the question marks that will surely arise regarding the guilty verdict, at this moment in time the FA should be commended for handing out a serious punishment for a discriminatory offence.

Casilla will now miss the majority of Leeds’ run-in to the end of the Championship season, the Spaniard’s absence will undoubtedly be massive to a side that are in an automatic promotion spot.

19-year-old Illan Meslier looks to be the most likely replacement for Casilla. The Frenchman has made just one first-team appearance since joining from Lorient on loan last summer.