Football clubs do invest a lot of money in players these days, so it must be hard for a player to plead his case when it comes to leaving for nothing.

Even if they’ve got no future you have to think the parent club would want to salvage some kind of fee, but that may not be possible when it comes to Liverpool and Loris Karius.

The keeper is playing in Turkey after a disastrous performance in a Champions League final left him with no real future at the club, but it’s not clear what will happen next.

According to a report from Turkish-Football, his current club Besiktas would be interested in keeping him after his loan deal expires at the end of the season, but they are struggling to afford him.

As a result, the keeper is trying to convince Liverpool to let him go on a free transfer. It’s hard to see him having any kind of future at Anfield, but this may depend on how much interest there is in his services.

If another team comes in and offers Liverpool a fee, you have to think they would choose to cash in rather than do him a favour.