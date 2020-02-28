Liverpool team news: Positive Klopp update but trio to miss Watford clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered the latest updates on injured trio Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Reds will look to continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title this weekend when they travel to Watford on Saturday evening.

Klopp’s side currently sit 22 points clear of their nearest rivals, and with Manchester City playing in the League Cup final this weekend, that gap could stretch even further.

With their FA Cup clash with Chelsea next week to consider too though, the Liverpool boss will be hoping to have a full squad at his disposal sooner rather than later to continue to compete on multiple fronts, and he had good news on a trio of players although Watford will seemingly come too soon for them.

“[They are] all coming closer, much closer,” he told the club’s official site.

“Hendo is running, Millie is running and even more. It was not enough for this game now, but we will see – especially with Millie – what we can do for Tuesday.

“I’m not sure about Hendo and Shaq not yet, but they are all coming closer.”

Given Liverpool have won five of their last six games across all competitions, it’s fair to say that they’ve proven that they have the quality depth needed for the club to be successful.

In turn, perhaps Klopp will still be confident that they continue their winning ways this weekend without the three named above, although Henderson in particular given his influence and impact on the field as captain is missed most out of them all and the sooner he’s back the better it is for the Merseyside giants.

Time will tell how they progress over the coming days, but for Milner at least, it sounds as though Klopp has earmarked the clash with Chelsea as a possible comeback game for the veteran.