Man City facing Premier League probe into alleged FFP breaches

Man City are reportedly set to face a Premier League investigation into FFP breaches which could lead to further sanctions on top of their UEFA ban.

The European governing body announced earlier this month that the reigning Premier League champions were to be banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons.

Further, they were also handed a €30m fine, but with the club set to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it remains to be seen if their appeal is successful or not.

While that’s perhaps enough for their legal team to deal with, the Daily Mail now report that they could face a Premier League-led probe too with possible sanctions touted to include a fine, transfer embargo or a points deduction.

The investigation is said to centre around three key areas which are possible breaches of the Premier League’s Short Term Cost Control, false information in their accounts regarding licensing and recruitment of youth players, as per the report above.

It’s worth stressing that these are all alleged offences at this stage, and so time will tell what the investigation uncovers and whether or not the Premier League decide to take further action.

With the League Cup final to think about on Sunday coupled with other key fixtures including their clash with Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie next month, it’s another unwanted distraction for Pep Guardiola and his players.

However, they’ll have to focus on matters on the pitch and let the club deal with the issues arising off it as the situation is seemingly only becoming more complicated.