It’s hard to tell what’s going on with Angel Gomes at Man United just now.

He’s been spoken about as a star in the making for a few years now, as he’s shone for the youth teams and looked destined to be the next big thing to come through United’s youth academy.

He’s an attacking midfielder who could play anywhere across the front line if needed, yet he’s barely featured in the first team this season, despite an obvious lack of form from the other forwards at the club.

It’s not clear if that’s because the coaching staff don’t believe in him or if it’s due to an issue with a new contract, but a report from the Manchester Evening News has offered some hope for the fans.

They spoke to Nicky Butt who admitted he is having a contract dispute just now but it does sound like they are still hopeful he will sign a new deal.

They go on to say that he only has four months left on his contract just now, so they do run the risk of losing him for nothing if they can’t come to an agreement.

The ideal situation would see him extend his contract and start to establish himself in the team ahead of next season, but time will tell if that’s possible.