Man Utd will face an anxious wait as Anthony Martial will undergo a scan on Friday to determine how serious his injury is.

The 24-year-old was absent in United’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge in their Europa League clash on Thursday night, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing in his post-match press conference that it was a thigh issue around his knee.

With 15 goals and five assists in 31 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, there is no doubt that the Frenchman is a key figure for Solskjaer, particularly while Marcus Rashford is sidelined with his own injury problem.

As confirmed by the club’s official site, Martial will undergo a scan on Friday and that will ultimately determine how serious the problem is and whether or not he’ll be available for selection against Everton this weekend.

With Odion Ighalo scoring his first goal for the club in midweek, that will give the 30-year-old a big boost in confidence if he is called upon to fill that void left behind by Martial again, but ideally, Solskjaer will surely want his star man in the side.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to note that Paul Pogba, Rashford and Lee Grant remain sidelined as long-term absentees and so they will play no part against Everton.

That said, now unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, winning three of their last four outings and scoring 11 goals in those, Solskjaer will be relatively confident that they continue to build on their momentum without those individuals who have been missing in recent weeks.