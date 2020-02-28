Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Everton centre-back Mason Holgate.

The 23-year-old has made 73 appearances for the Toffees since joining them from Barnsley, scoring a goal while providing four assists.

According to Mirror, Manchester City are interested in signing at least two defenders in the summer and Holgate who is rated at £30 million is a target for them. This report also claims that Everton want to give a new contract to the 23-year-old.

Holgate has featured in 25 matches for the Merseyside club this season, scoring his first goal for them against Watford in the Carabao Cup while providing three assists.

Manchester City haven’t been as solid at the back this season as they were during 2018/19 and the absence of Aymeric Laporte is a key reason behind this. Pep Guardiola would be keen on strengthening their backline in the summer and Holgate who has done fairly well for Everton, could be a suitable option. However, there’s a good chance City might look towards some other defenders as well.