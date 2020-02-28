According to an interview with i news, Dr Erkut Sögüt, the agent of Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil, has claimed that there’s ‘no chance’ that the attacking midfielder leaves the Gunners before his contract expires.

The 31-year-old’s current deal ends in June 2021. As per BBC Sport, the World Cup winner earns a staggering £350,000-a-week with the Gunners.

Sögüt insisted that talks aren’t even underway regarding Ozil’s future given that the playmaker still has 15 months left on his current deal.

Ozil’s agent also added that the superstar being a free agent at the age of 32 won’t be a ‘bad situation’ at all.

Here’s what Ozil’s agent had to say on the playmaker’s future:

“At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one-and-a-half-years left,”

“He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.”

“He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it’s not a bad situation,”

“And he will have probably a hundred million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time.”

“And he’s 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years.”

Ozil has made 22 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.

Whilst the ace has enjoyed some success since Mikel Arteta’s appointment, following a dismal time under Unai Emery – the superstar’s goal contributions are certainly far off what is expected of a player with such a huge salary.

Ozil has just two assists and one goal this term. Should the Gunners aim to keep hold of the star after his contract expires or is it time for the north London outfit to move on from the playmaker?