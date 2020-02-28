Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghanian international has had a pretty decent season for Diego Simeone’s side so far, amassing three goals and an assist in 33 appearances across all competitions.

According to Spanish magazine Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in signing Partey as a backup for Casemiro. The report also claims that Ruben Neves is another player on their radar.

Partey has also been linked to Arsenal lately with Spanish newspaper Libertad Digital claiming that the Gunners were willing to pay his release clause of €50 million.

Real Madrid need a backup for Casemiro and the 26-year-old would be a suitable option. However, Atleti won’t be willing to let go of Partey as he is one of their most important players and having spent his whole career so far with them, it seems very unlikely he would be willing to join the club’s biggest rivals.

Besides, joining Los Blancos won’t be too good for the Ghanian international as it would be tough for him to find game time there.