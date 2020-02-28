Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Manchester United will be held to a draw by Everton when the two sides lock horns at Goodison Park this weekend.

The Red Devils have been in pretty decent form lately, having gone unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. Man United will be coming into the match at the back of a convincing 5-0 win against Club Brugge last night to confirm their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

SEE MORE: “I’m very happy with the contribution”- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United ace after Club Brugge win

The Red Devils drew 1-1 when they played Everton at Old Trafford a couple of months back and Nicholas feels that the result will be the same on Sunday. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “This is a great game. Everyone can see that Carlo Ancelotti has got Everton going. They are doing well through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. But they do make basic errors and can be vulnerable at the back, which is a worry.

“Manchester United are building momentum, but if a team were to take them on, which Everton will, they will become disrupted. Anthony Martial may not be fit, but Odion Ighalo needs game time. His goal on Thursday will have helped but he does look rusty. The pace up front then becomes a headache. Everton have definitely picked up, so I expect goals. The defence has improved at United and I see a lot of confidence there at the moment. I see a fairly physical game, as the crowd will want it that way, and I cannot separate them.”

Manchester United have improved since the last time they played Everton and Bruno Fernandes has strengthened their squad. However, the Toffees have done pretty well under Carlo Ancelotti so far and are yet to suffer a defeat at Goodison Park under the Italian.

Both sides will be eager to seal all three points on Sunday and the match promises to be a closely-contested one.

[morestoires category=10]