Solskjaer sends personal scout to watch £60m-rated Man United target

According to the MailOnline, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly sent his personal scout, Simon Wells, to cast an eye over Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa.

The Mail claim that Wells attending Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan last weekend. Wells is reportedly Solskjaer’s personal scout, any findings are directly relayed to the Man United boss.

Chiesa has been impressive ever since he broke into the first-team of boyhood club Fiorentina. The 22-year-old is reportedly valued at £60m and the ace has already won 17 caps for Italy.

The Mail also add that Chiesa is contracted with the Serie A outfit until 2022, although Fiorentina are keen on extending the attacker’s deal by two years.

Chiesa has primarily been used as a centre-forward for Fiorentina this season, the ace’s natural position was on the wings but he’s flourishing in a new role.

Chiesa has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds star Kiko Casilla banned after being found guilty of racial abuse Ex-Arsenal star urges Mikel Arteta to ‘get rid of’ these nine players Barcelona defender returns to training ahead of El Clasico

The 22-year-old is the son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa. The Mail claim that Federico has already taken English lessons, this combined with the ace’s versatility across the frontline could make the ace a serious target for the Red Devils.