Video: Copenhagen player floors police officer during celebration of late goal vs Celtic

Celtic crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night after a 3-1 defeat at home to Copenhagen, handing the Danish side a 4-2 win on aggregate.

It was a disappointing night for the Scottish giants who no doubt had hopes of going deep into the competition.

SEE MORE: Porn star claims mystery footballer DM’ed her on Instagram and gives cryptic clues

After Odsonne Edouard drew them level in the 83rd minute, they would have been relatively confident of getting the right result to advance.

However, a late double from Copenhagen saw them exit the Europa League at the round-of-32 stage, and as seen in the video below, the celebrations perhaps went a little too far from the away side.

Pep Biel can be seen racing towards the corner flag to celebrate his goal with the away fans, and as his teammates begin to join him, a police officer is sent flying out of shot after a shove from behind.

It has been suggested that it was Michael Santos, and it’s now unclear if further action will be taken by the police as it was a hefty old shove which sent the officer crashing to the ground and that in turn led to tense scenes after…

Did anyone else spot the Copenhagen player pushing the police officer? pic.twitter.com/0vH5uL0OP2 — Geeb ??? (@Geeb1872) February 27, 2020