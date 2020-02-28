Video: Man Utd stalwart reveals why Solskjaer is a ‘much better manager’ than a year ago

Man Utd midfield stalwart Nemanja Matic has revealed why he believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a much better manager now than he was this time last year.

Given some of the coaches he has worked under during his playing career, including the likes of Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, the Serbian international will know a good manager when he sees one.

Although he arrived at Old Trafford without the ability to draw on past experience in certain situations and at such a high and pressurised level, Solskjaer has done a relatively impressive job since he was appointed Man Utd boss and is continuing to show signs he can take them forward.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as seen in the video below, Matic has praised his current boss and explained why he believes that the Norwegian tactician is a better manager now.

From his improved knowledge of the players at his disposal and how to get the best out of them to his bank of experience on how to approach and react to games, Solskjaer is seemingly now a much more rounded manager, according to Matic.

That’s to be expected the longer he operates at this level, but the real test for him both individually and the club as a whole, will be if he can achieve their objectives this season and really kick on next year to get Man Utd back to where they want to be and that’s challenging for major trophies.