Video: What Jurgen Klopp said about Timo Werner’s comments on Liverpool transfer talk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to a question about Timo Werner’s recent comments about being linked with the Merseyside giants.

As noted by FourFourTwo, the RB Leipzig forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds and there have even been suggestions that he is holding out for the switch and will turn down some other top clubs around Europe.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for him to get his move to Anfield, but based on the video below, Klopp was keen to remain tight-lipped on any possible swoop from Liverpool this summer.

He did though joke about how he’s happy to hear the Reds being spoken about in a positive light and hearing players wanting to join them, rather than being dismissed as a possible destination.

Clearly they’re doing something right, but there were no clues on whether or not they’re planning a summer raid…