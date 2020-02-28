Video: What Solskjaer said on Martial injury after absence in Man Utd win

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered more details on Anthony Martial’s injury blow after he missed their win over Club Brugge on Thursday night.

The Red Devils coasted to a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie, sealing a 6-1 aggregate win to advance to the next round.

In turn, they’ll be pleased with their performance and finishing in front of goal, and all that came despite the absence of Martial who joined Marcus Rashford on the sidelines due to injury, as confirmed by Solskjaer prior to the game.

The United boss went on to elaborate in his post-match press conference, as seen in the video below, as he revealed that Martial failed a fitness test on Thursday morning and wasn’t considered available.

He added that it’s not a hamstring injury, but more of a muscle problem around the thigh and knee area. However, it was arguably a rather sheepish response from the Man Utd manager as he didn’t give too much away while conceding that he didn’t know how long the Frenchman would be out for.

With that in mind, there could be a concerning wait for United fans to determine how long they could be without Martial as they prepare to face Everton on Sunday afternoon, while if he is absent, that could hand Odion Ighalo another chance to impress after bagging his first goal for the club in midweek.

Nevertheless, it’s a far from ideal situation though as Solskjaer will want as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible as Man Utd look to try and continue to compete on multiple fronts.