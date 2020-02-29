Arsenal fans will love Ian Wright’s message to Aubameyang after Europa League exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to Instagram as he reacted to Arsenal’s exit from the Europa League on Thursday night.

It was a bitterly disappointing night for the Gunners as they crashed out on away goals after conceding late in extra-time against Olympiacos.

That now closes the door on one potential route back to the Champions League next season, while they have plenty of work to do to try and qualify through their Premier League position.

In turn, there will have been a real downbeat mood surrounding the Gunners and the players in midweek, but club legend Ian Wright has tried to lift spirits and get behind Aubameyang on Instagram.

As seen below, the prolific forward posted his thoughts on Friday as although he bagged a superb goal, he was also guilty of missing a big chance late on which could have sealed it for Arsenal.

While a number of his teammates showed their support in the comments section, Wright certainly got behind Aubameyang with his message as he pleaded with him to commit his long-term future at the Emirates too.

“We love you!!! This club loves you. Our fans love you. Forget about last night. If you weren’t here with all due respect to the rest of our team we’d be in deep trouble. For you to score the amount of goals you are scoring whilst doing all that defending is just incredible!!! (Please stay and sign the ting),” he wrote.

Aubameyang’s current Arsenal deal runs until the summer of 2021, and so they will be eager to avoid going into the last 12 months of his contract without talks over an extension being at an advanced stage.

The Gunners have been in this position a few times in recent years, and given their talismanic captain’s importance to the side, they will be desperate to avoid seeing him leave on a free next summer, or perhaps before that in a cut-price deal if he is unwilling to pen a new agreement.