Arsenal react to Watford ending Liverpool’s hopes of matching Invincibles season

Arsenal took to Twitter to quite literally breathe a sigh of relief after seeing that their formidable Invincibles season would remain uniquely historic after Liverpool were defeated by Watford.

The relegation-battling Hornets stunned the Reds this evening, Senegalese star Ismaila Sarr scored a brace for the Hertfordshire outfit and skipper Troy Deeney were on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win.

Arsenal’s fantastic side of 2003/04 remains the only team in Premier League history to go the entire season unbeaten.

Liverpool have been phenomenal this season and they should face no criticism for falling short of matching Arsenal’s record. The credit has to go to Nigel Pearson and Watford for a masterful performance.

Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020

Arsenal showed their respect to the Reds by following up their lighthearted ‘phew’ tweet with a congratulatory message to Liverpool, citing their run as ‘formidable’.

Do Jurgen Klopp’s side have what it takes to once again challenge Arsenal’s unbelievable feat next season?

The Reds are certainly showing that they’re far better than any top-flight team right now and they have a chance to really dominate the Premier League with this side.