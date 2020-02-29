Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has suffered a blow as Tammy Abraham is said to be out indefinitely due to a fresh ankle injury setback.

The 22-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Blues so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances.

SEE MORE: Barcelona drop touted interest in Chelsea ace for three key reasons

With Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi struggling to offer a consistent source of goals, it will be a concern for Lampard as they continue to try and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to ensure that they’re back in the Champions League next season.

However, as reported by The Sun, it appears as though their push will have to continue without Abraham for the time being, as after he aggravated his ankle injury in the warm-down after the loss to Bayern Munich in midweek, and there is no clear return date for him.

“I don’t know. It’s an ankle injury. I can’t give you the proper doctor’s report. He has an ankle injury around the ligament,” Lampard is quoted as saying. “He has inflammation. It is causing pain so we are looking at ways to get rid of it.

“It’s been frustrating because we have seen him come back then go again.Sometimes things that are about pain threshold are like that.

“If he is not comfortable he probably has to come out for a few days at least and see where it is going.”

Time will tell if the likes of Giroud and Batshuayi can step up in Abraham’s absence, but it’s undoubtedly a setback for Chelsea and the timing couldn’t have been worse as the pressure continues to build on them in the battle for fourth spot.

What it might also perhaps do though is expose and make clear that Lampard needs more quality depth next season to compete at the top level and across multiple fronts, and so it will arguably be addressed over the summer transfer window.