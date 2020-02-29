Chelsea have reportedly been handed good news on the transfer front as it’s been suggested that N’Golo Kante has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

The 28-year-old has seen injuries disrupt his campaign this year, but he has still managed to feature on 22 occasions and has chipped in with three goals.

When fit, he has been an almost permanent fixture in Frank Lampard’s line-up, and given his energy, work ethic and technical quality, he remains a crucial piece in the Chelsea side moving forward while his experience could be vital for the ongoing development of the younger players in the squad too.

With that in mind, the Blues will surely have no desire to see him move on this summer, and they’ve seemingly been handed a boost as Calciomercato report that the French international has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

It’s added that both Real Madrid and Juventus have been touted as potential destinations and have been linked with offers, and given their ability to compete for major trophies both domestically and in Europe year in and year out, they could have perhaps been tempting.

However, based on the report above, it would appear as though Kante will be a Chelsea player next season, and he’ll have a key role to play in helping Lampard turn the club back into a legitimate contender moving forward.

Should he stay, it will surely be seen as a huge boost for Lampard too as he’ll want to keep his best players at the club and try to add quality around them in the summer transfer window to improve rather than spend his time trying to fill voids left behind by those who have decided to move on.