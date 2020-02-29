All eyes will be on the Bernabeu on Sunday night as Real Madrid host rivals Barcelona in El Clasico as the La Liga title rivals do battle.

The Catalan giants boast a two-point lead over Zinedine Zidane’s side heading into the weekend after Los Blancos slipped up last weekend.

SEE MORE: €170m+ duo on Barcelona radar as they consider marquee signing this summer

It didn’t get much better for them in midweek as they lost at home to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie, and so they will be desperate to produce a response and a performance to get back to winning ways.

It won’t be easy against their old rivals though, as they don’t have the greatest of head-to-head records in recent times.

In fact, Real Madrid’s last win came back in August 2017, with four Barcelona wins and three draws since.

While the reigning La Liga champions do have their injury problems, they have received some good news as Jordi Alba has been included in their squad, as per the club’s tweet below, which also confirms that he has been declared fit after his recent absence due to injury.

Gerard Pique also gets the nod despite limping off late on against Napoli in midweek, while recent signing Martin Braithwaite could get a chance in this huge showdown to prove how important his arrival was for Barcelona.

As seen in the tweets below though, many fans were delighted to see Alba included, and so it remains to be seen if he’s fit enough to start, or perhaps if he is merely ready to come on if required with Junior Firpo featuring in his absence.

Elsewhere, there was a less favourable reaction to the absence of youngster Riqui Puig, but perhaps experience will be the key factor in coming out on top in this particular fixture.

