Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Lampard makes two key changes

Chelsea face a tricky trip to Bournemouth on Saturday knowing that they can ill-afford to drop points as they look to hold on to fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s men will have had to regroup this week after their heavy defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday night.

SEE MORE: Boost for Chelsea as influential ace tipped to snub exit offers this summer

With so much still on the line in the league campaign, they’ll have to quickly put that to the back of their minds and focus on the task in hand as they won’t want to give others an opportunity to close the gap on them.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Lampard has gone with a strong starting XI, as seen in the club’s tweet below, although he has had injury troubles to deal with specifically with Tammy Abraham now sidelined again after suffering a fresh blow with his ankle.

There are two changes from the Chelsea boss though, as Fikayo Tomori and Pedro come back into the XI as they replace Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley respectively.

It remains to be seen if they can have a positive impact and help the Blues to secure all three points, as Olivier Giroud continues to get the nod up front in Abraham’s absence.