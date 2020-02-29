Cristiano Ronaldo responds to rumours of move to Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out amid links to David Beckham owned MLS club Inter Miami.

Ronaldo has stated that he has no plans of leaving Juventus after continuous links away from the club with Beckham’s Inter Miami emerging as a potential destination for the Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Juventus star insisted that he’s ‘happy’ at Juventus and his target is to win trophies with the ‘Old Lady’.

David Beckham recently indicated to Sky Sports that he would like to bring Ronaldo to Miami stating that ‘any club would like to sign’ the Portuguese star or Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

Here’s what Ronaldo had to say on the rumours:

“I’m happy,”

“I’m in the best club in Italy, I’m playing alongside the best players.”

“I’m happy we won trophies last year – and this year I hope to win as well.”

“As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy.” he added

David Beckham’s Inter Miami kick off their inaugural season in the MLS on Sunday and the club are yet to sign a star marquee signing.

With Ronaldo reiterating his commitment to Juventus and the talisman showing no signs of slowing down, we can’t see a move away from a top club happening anytime soon.

Ronaldo clearly remains focused on prolonging his career in European football for as long as possible.