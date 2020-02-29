Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Arturo Vidal in the summer.

Currently valued at €14 million according to Transfermarkt, the Chilean international has featured in 29 matches for the Blaugrana this season so far, netting six goals while providing three assists.

Vidal was linked to Inter during the January with the club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirming their interest in him. As quoted by AS, the Italian said: “Depends on many factors, I won’t hide that, for us, he is a very important player.”

A report from Calciomercato claims that Inter are still interested in signing Vidal whose current contract with Barcelona expires in 2021.

The Chilean international hasn’t been a regular starter for the Blaugrana with most of his appearances coming as a substitute. Someone of Vidal’s experience could be pretty useful for Inter next season. The 32-year-old previously played under Antonio Conte during his spell at Juventus.

Provided the Nerazzurri do sign Vidal, it will be interesting to see how he fits in their manager’s plans.