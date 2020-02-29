€170m+ duo on Barcelona radar as they consider marquee signing this summer

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on two star names as they are being tipped to bolster their attacking options this summer.

The Catalan giants remain on course to enjoy a successful season this year as they lead the way in La Liga and will be confident about advancing from the round-of-16 in the Champions League.

However, injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have perhaps exposed a weakness in the current squad, as their lack of quality depth forced them to splash out on Martin Braithwaite this month to offer a much-needed solution in that department.

It remains to be seen if he can impress enough to stay beyond the summer and emerge as a long-term solution with Suarez pushing to return before the end of the campaign, but speculation suggests that Barcelona could re-enter the market ahead of next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner are on their transfer radar, although they have €111m and €60m release clauses respectively in their current contracts.

In turn, either one will force Barcelona to dig deep into their pockets, but given their form this season, there is an argument in favour of both touted targets to get the move to the Nou Camp to offer coach Quique Setien a long-term solution to lead the charge for his side.

Martinez has bagged 16 goals and four assists in 30 games for Inter, while Werner has 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 outings for Leipzig.

Add the fact that they are 22 and 23 years of age respectively, and it starts to become a lot clearer as to why both players are said to be of interest to the reigning La Liga champions with Suarez on the wrong side of 30.

The report above suggests that Martinez has perhaps been considered the preference, but the statistics this season would argue in favour of Werner being the right man for the job although Man Utd and Liverpool are specifically mentioned as being more likely to land the German international.

Martinez will likely cost a huge fee, but having shown positive signs alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina too, it could arguably be the sensible move to make.