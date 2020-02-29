Liverpool have been heavily linked with a swoop for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, but competition could be fierce for the in-form star.

The 23-year-old has bagged 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances so far this season, and so it’s no real surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

As reported by the Metro earlier this week though, it has been suggested that he would prefer a move to Liverpool and is holding out for a switch to Anfield, despite reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside giants decide to make their move or not, but while it has been suggested that Werner’s release clause is set at £51m until the end of April, there are contrasting reports suggesting that it could be lower than that.

As per Calciomercato, Inter are also said to be interested in the German international, but it’s suggested that he could be prised away from Leipzig for €35m.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Barcelona are all credited with an interest again, and so time will tell if that is the actual figure and whether that’s enough to spark a transfer scrap between the four clubs in question.

The Reds appear to hold the advantage based on the Metro report above, although whether Werner is happy to compete with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for a starting berth in Klopp’s XI is a potential obstacle.

What is arguably clear though is that if the €35m figure is accurate, that is a bargain in today’s transfer market for a player with the quality that Werner has displayed since joining Leipzig and so it could be a great signing for whoever manages to land his signature.