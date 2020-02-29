Ex-Premier League ace believes Arsenal star will ‘probably leave’ this summer

According to the Express, former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes that Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette will ‘probably’ leave the Gunners this summer.

Burley made the claim whilst speaking to ESPN FC.

Burley, who featured in the Premier League for Chelsea and Derby, believes that Lacazette will leave as he sees the Frenchman below Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah in the team’s pecking order.

Mikel Arteta has opted for promising youngster Nketiah to start as a centre-forward Arsenal’s last two Premier League games.

Lacazette has contributed eight goals and three assists for the Gunners in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

Here’s what Burley had to say on Lacazette’s position with the Gunners:

“I’m going to say there’s a chance for this, he’s not getting a game, Nketiah’s getting in ahead of him.”

“Aubameyang is the top man, even when he’s playing on the left. I rate this guy, I think he’s a good player, a very good striker.”

“But I think he’ll be saying to Arteta that he’s better than sitting on the bench. It’s clear at the moment that he’s not a clear part of Arsenal’s plans.”

“It’s hard to convince guys like that to sit on the bench, so I’ll say yeah, he’ll probably leave.”

It’s perhaps worth taking Burley’s claim with a pinch of salt, Lacazette may not have started Arsenal’s last two league games, but he’s led the line for the Gunners’ Europa League clashes with Olympiacos.

The Frenchman actually has two goals and an assist from his last three outings for the north London outfit.

It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta shakes his attack in the future, Nketiah is a talent with massive potential and the ace would certainly benefit from more game time – leaving Lacazette’s standing in the team in some doubt.