Five Serie A matches postponed amid coronavirus fears, including Juventus-Inter showdown

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause disruption in Italy, five Serie A games have been postponed including Juventus vs Inter.

The north of Italy has been hit hard in recent weeks and the number of reported cases has increased significantly, leading to further safety measures to try and contain it.

Five games were set to be played behind closed doors this weekend, but the Lega Serie A have decided to postpone them instead.

The full list of games can be seen below, while they have been pushed back to May 13, and that in turn means that the Coppa Italia final will be played on May 20 instead.

With the EURO 2020 schedule to consider too, there may also be a change in where the game takes place, and so the authorities and governing bodies have decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it does push the potential title showdown between Juventus and Inter back towards the end of the season, and if the two sides, along with Lazio, remain locked in such a tense and thrilling battle, it promises to be an incredibly important game between the two rivals.

In the more immediate future though, the priority in Italy is to ensure that there are no further cases and deaths resulting from coronavirus.

Games postponed:

Juventus vs Inter

Milan vs Genoa

Parma vs SPAL

Sassuolo vs Brescia

Udinese vs Fiorentina